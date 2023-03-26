Temple police identify suspect in attempted kidnapping at West Adams Walmart

TEMPLE, Texas — A man has been identified as the suspect in an attempted kidnapping at the West Adams Walmart, police said.

The incident occurred at 1:51 p.m. Saturday and involved an 8-year-old female, according to the Temple Police Department.

Police have not yet released the identity of the suspect.

Temple police described him as being a white male with a beard, mustache and short hair in earlier reports.

He was believed to be between 50 to 60 years old and was said to have been wearing a blue shirt, jeans and a gray hat at the time.

Temple police said no injuries occurred during the kidnapping attempt.

An investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Temple police at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously at bellcountycrimestoppers.com