UPDATE 10:31 P.M. – Temple police say they are conducting an evidentiary search warrant in the 2500 block of Nolan Creek Street.

Police told 25 News they are not engaged in an active standoff in the Temple neighborhood.

Dozens of Temple police are in tactical gear and are said to be serving a search warrant.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area at this time.

25 News is on the scene as this story is developing.