Statewide alert issued for missing Temple woman believed to be in danger

TEMPLE, Texas — Texas DPS has issued a statewide alert for a missing Temple woman they believe to be in immediate danger.

Heather McClure Heroth, 47, was last seen Friday around 6:30 p.m. in the 10200 block of Eaglefire Dr., driving away in her black 2021 Jeep Gladiator, a police spokesperson told 25 News.



Texas DPS sent out a Coordinated Law Enforcement Adult Rescue (CLEAR) alert for McClure Heroth later Friday night.



The spokesperson said the woman was seen leaving her home by her family, who told police they believed she might harm herself.

McClure's described as 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds with hazel eyes. Her vehicle's license plate is PTH6713.

Police urge those with information about Mclure's whereabouts to contact Temple police at 254-298-5500.