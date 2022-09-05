Two injured at Central Texas State Fair following severe weather

There's been severe weather over the weekend, a warning was issued in the Belton area on Sunday stating 60-mile-per-hour winds could be expected.

In the midst of such bad weather, the Central Texas State Fair weekend-long labor day event took place at the Bell County Expo Center.

Those strong winds knocked over a sign near the fair's entrance and fell onto two fair attendees on Sunday.

A county spokesperson submitted a statement to 25 News:

"On Sunday, September 4, severe weather resulted in a tragedy during the Central Texas State Fair at the Bell County Expo.

Strong winds knocked over a sign near the fair entrance. The sign, which had been secured by multiple 55-gallon drums filled with water, collapsed onto two fair visitors. Emergency medical crews were on the scene and able to respond and render aid quickly. Both individuals were transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple, one with critical injuries.

Bell County staff have been left reeling by this tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families."