Rusty has a new home and a new name, family says 'he's here to stay'

CENTRAL TEXAS — Say goodbye to Rusty the beloved dog who spent more than 400 days in the shelter and say hello to Zuko, the newest addition to the Baca Family.

“Zuko, when we looked it up, means failure, but it also means love. He’s failed a couple of times at other places but we’re gonna love him,” said David Baca.

The 2-year-old has been returned twice but his new family says he’s here to stay.

“We have had rescues before, so this is not our first time for it. Instead of buying a new puppy, we wanted to give someone else a better life,” said Maria Baca.

“Everybody was on board. They have multiple kids. The kids are old enough to understand the boundaries of giving a dog time,” said Journey Home Adoptions and Event Coordinator Dorene Burlew.

Zuko has been with the family for a week and the owners were unaware their new dog has so many supporters.

The family said even though their superstar dog has several special needs, he fits in quite well.

“I’m just so happy because he’s just a great dog. He’s so chill and nice and very playful,” said Brianna Baca.

“There’s always gonna be challenges but we look forward to working with him very closely and getting a trainer. There’s been a trainer that worked with him in the past. We’re gonna work with a trainer who’s working with him in those areas of improvement,” said David.