Local man drops more than 140 pounds and starts custom suit line

CENTRAL TEXAS — When you see Richard Parker today, it’s hard to believe how much he’s been through. Parker used to weigh 400lbs.

“I used to eat a dozen donuts for breakfast and a half-gallon of milk. That was my breakout,” said Central Texas Resident Richard Parker.

Parker said he was unhappy and turned to food for comfort but that only lead to more problems.

“I was constantly in the hospital. High blood pressure, bad back problems, I couldn’t walk. I was out of work for a year because of back problems,” said Parker.

In 2010, Parker went to the hospital after feeling sick and learned his blood pressure was over 200.

“I was all tubed up. Tubes in my nose my chest and everything,” said Parker.

A sight his daughter, could not bear.

“She just came in the room and screamed her lungs out and crying. That was one of the things that made me realize that I had to change my lifestyle,” said Parker.

After three days in the hospital, he hit the gym and changed his diet. Now a decade later, He is dropped down to 240lbs.

“Fitness isn’t just a one-time thing, you gotta keep going it’s a lifestyle. I wake up every morning at 4:30 I meditate or pray and boom I’m off to the gym,” said Parker.

Inspired by his weight loss journey and his passion for fashion, he’s now teaming up with his friend fashion designer Timeekah Murphy, who has worked with the likes of Beyoncé, to start his custom suit line Richard Paker Exclusive.

“I already had respect for him, respect for his daughter and his story behind why he wanted to do it was inspirational, so I wanted to be a part of it,” said Murphy.

“I’ve always had the dream and desire to have my own fitted suits for me because it was hard for me being that big that looks good on me,” said Parker.

Several other celebrities have worn his suits including Columbus Short, Miriam A. Hyman and Record Producer London on Da Track.

“Whatever you put your mind to you can do it I want to start keep going,” said Parker.

Parker said he hopes his story inspires people to chase their dreams and realize it is never too late to make a change.