Killeen Police asking for public's help identifying suspect in Aggravated Robbery

KILLEEN, TX — The Killeen Police Department is asking for help from the public in identifying a suspect.

The suspect is involved in an Aggravated Robbery with a Business at the Star Mart at 3603 Zephyr Rd.

Police in Killeen responded to the Aggravated Robbery on July 29, 2021, around 11:28 pm.

Reports indicated a male entered the business and displayed a handgun and bean demanding money. The suspect then fled the business on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect was described as a man with a medium build and short hair with a "chin strap" style beard.

He was seen wearing a blue hat, a black hoodie with the words "I B DREAMIN" and "Tribal Cove", blue jeans and dark colored shoes.

The suspect was armed with a dark-colored semi-automatic handgun.

Anyone with information about this Aggravated Robbery should contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477 or go online.

You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward of up to $1,000 in cash.

