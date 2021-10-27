City of Killeen repairs water line break, sinkhole amid boil-water notice

A City of Killeen work crew repaired a water line break near East Veterans Memorial Boulevard on Wednesday.

The line break was located near the 3600 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and formed a sinkhole.

The city said this water line break was not uncommon and was not caused by the recent flushing of the water system or related to the ongoing boil-water notice.

Janell Ford, Director of Communications for the city, said crews were able to repair the water main break, and are now working on filling the sinkhole that was formed due to the break.