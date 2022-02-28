Black History Month closing event in Temple

Monday morning at the Frank W Mayborn Civic Convention Center, the City of Temple hosted an event to celebrate black community leaders, business owners, and city employees in an effort to close out black history month in a memorable way.

Temple's City Manager Bryn Myers said, “Events like today are able to highlight the wonderful diversity that we have here in Temple and to celebrate the black community and the black individuals who have done so much to lead us and to make our community strong.”

The event was one way to honor black Temple citizens who have paved the way and those who continue to lead by example.

Bennie Walsh, NAACP Temple branch President said, “Those little steps make big steps and that’s what’s been happening here in Temple and I’m so happy to see it happening.”

Bennie Walsh expressed his gratitude to the city and looks forward to the many more positive change in the community.

Temple Mayor, Tim Davis also made a speech at the event he said, “I’m proud to be the mayor of a city that makes it intentional to get to know and honor all people and at the end of the day this is a community: it’s made up of African Americans, Caucasians and Hispanics – this is our home and anytime we can take an opportunity to celebrate someone, we do that.

The event is expected to be an annual one. The city says it's being done in an effort to highlight the history of African Americans and celebrate their continued success and great contribution to Temple.