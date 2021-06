Killeen Police Department officers dispatched at around 9:30 a.m. in reference to a possibly deceased individual found.

An unconscious female was found lying under a tree at the 4800 block of Rainbow Circle.

Paramedics arrived on the scene to provide first aid, but were unable to detect any signs of life. Homicide unit detectives are continuing the investigation now.

This is all the information available at this time and more will be released as it becomes available.