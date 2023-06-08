Stay at the Great Wolf Lodge for as low as $89 per night

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you’re still looking to book a summer vacation, Groupon is offering some major deals at Great Wolf Lodge, including rates less than $100 a night at several locations.

The deals are available for locations nationwide, but the best prices are in the West and Midwest, with the Great Wolf Lodge in Kansas City offering the best deal for just $89 per night. Stays at other locations are priced at just $10 more ($99 per night ), including Scottsdale, Arizona; Bloomington, Minnesota; Gurnee, Illinois; Traverse City, Michigan; Baraboo, Wisconsin; and Sandusky, Ohio.

Regularly priced at $228.70 per night, you’ll be saving $139.70 (or 61%) at the Kansas City location and between 57%–61% at the locations priced at $99. The biggest savings in the Midwest is actually at the Bloomington location, which is priced at $99, a savings of $155.70 from the regular price of $254.70.

Groupon does not say how long the deal will last, so you will want to book soon.

Other deals at locations in the East and South include a price of $119 a night at the Scotrun, Pennsylvania, location — the largest savings overall at a discount of $174.70. You’ll find other locations in those regions for $119 as well, while some are $139.

To get the deals, simply book your Great Wolf Lodge stay through Groupon. Each trip includes daily water park passes for the maximum amount of people allowed to stay in the room you booked.

Be aware that each location is only offering select rooms at the lowest price, so you’ll need to make sure you choose the correct one. For example, the only room priced at $89 at the Kansas City location is the 2NT Family Suite, which has two queen beds and one full sofa bed, while the other rooms are priced between $99–$199.

If you’ve never been to Great Wolf Lodge, the properties offer activities for the whole family, from fun at the water park to games, spas and restaurants. Each location varies, however, so even if you’ve been to one before, you may find something different at a new location.

Will you be booking a stay at Great Wolf Lodge through Groupon this summer?

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.