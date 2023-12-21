Giuliani files for bankruptcy after $148M defamation case ruling

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Thursday. The move comes about a week after a jury ruled that Giuliani must pay more than $148 million in damages to two Georgia election workers he defamed.

In the bankruptcy filing, Giuliani says that he estimates his assets to be worth between $1 million and $10 million. Giuliani estimates his liabilities to be between $100 million and $500 million.

Ruby Freeman and Wandrea “Shaye” Moss are among the numerous people Giuliani owes money.

The former mayor defamed the mother and daughter, falsely claiming they committed ballot fraud during Georgia's 2020 presidential election.

During the trial, their attorneys pointed out that Giuliani had repeated the false statements. He doubled down on his statements after the trial was over.

"I have no doubt that my comments were made and they were supportable, and are supportable today," he said. "I just did not have an opportunity to present the evidence that we offered. Did you notice, we were not allowed to put in one piece of evidence in defense."

Despite saying he would testify in the case, Giuliani did not take the stand. He said he would appeal the decision.

Meanwhile, a judge lifted a 30-day pause and informed Freeman and Moss that they could begin the process of collecting from Giuliani. However, it's unclear what, if any, money they will actually get from him.

