Feed the Need: Texas Virtual Food Drive

During these uncertain times, the people who suffer the most are often the ones who have the least, and they rely on our neighborhood food pantries to feed their families.

That’s why 25 News is partnering with food pantries across Central Texas and the Brazos Valley to Feed the Need.

Below is a list of food pantries with a link so you can donate directly to the pantry of your choice! Our food pantries need our help more than ever right now, so anything you can give would be a blessing! Help KXXV Feed the Need throughout Central Texas!



FEED THE NEED FOOD PANTRIES

WACO

Shepherd's Heart Waco

https://www.shepherdsheartpantry.org/donate/

Shepherd's Heart Lorena

www.shepherdsheartoflorena.org/donate

Salvation Army

http://give.salvationarmytexas.org

Caritas

http://www.caritas-waco.org/online_donation.aspx

TEMPLE

Operation Feeding Temple

https://www.paypal.me/letsfighthunger

BELTON

Helping Hands Ministry

https://www.helpinghandsbelton.org/give-1

KILLEEN

Killeen Food Care Center

https://simplepay.basyspro.net/start.aspx?aid=8398&Skey=foodcare

BRYAN/COLLEGE STATION

Brazos Valley Food Bank

https://www.bvfb.org/civicrm/contribute