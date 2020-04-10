Menu

Feed the Need: Texas Virtual Food Drive

Posted at 5:30 PM, Apr 10, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-13 18:39:31-04

During these uncertain times, the people who suffer the most are often the ones who have the least, and they rely on our neighborhood food pantries to feed their families.

That’s why 25 News is partnering with food pantries across Central Texas and the Brazos Valley to Feed the Need.

Below is a list of food pantries with a link so you can donate directly to the pantry of your choice! Our food pantries need our help more than ever right now, so anything you can give would be a blessing! Help KXXV Feed the Need throughout Central Texas!

FEED THE NEED FOOD PANTRIES

WACO
Shepherd's Heart Waco
https://www.shepherdsheartpantry.org/donate/

Shepherd's Heart Lorena
www.shepherdsheartoflorena.org/donate

Salvation Army
http://give.salvationarmytexas.org

Caritas
http://www.caritas-waco.org/online_donation.aspx

TEMPLE
Operation Feeding Temple
https://www.paypal.me/letsfighthunger

BELTON
Helping Hands Ministry
https://www.helpinghandsbelton.org/give-1

KILLEEN
Killeen Food Care Center
https://simplepay.basyspro.net/start.aspx?aid=8398&Skey=foodcare

BRYAN/COLLEGE STATION
Brazos Valley Food Bank
https://www.bvfb.org/civicrm/contribute

