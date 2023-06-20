Family dog bites Morgan Wallen's son in the face

The son of country music superstar Morgan Wallen was injured in a dog attack.

Wallen's ex-girlfriend KT Smith, who shares a son with Wallen, spoke about the incident in a series of emotional Instagram stories.

She said her dog Legend, a Great Pyrenees, bit their son in the face. Smith added that her son Indigo, who is 2 years old, was taken to the emergency room and received stitches.

Fighting back tears, Smith said she didn't want to reveal the news on social media, but she decided to so she could find a new home for the dog, which she adopted about a year ago.

"What the world tells you to do is put the dog down because they are aggressive ... and he does not deserve that," she said.

Smith said she also didn't want to keep Legend and force him to wear a muzzle around her son.

"I can't be a mom that keeps a dog in the house when my child is also traumatized," she said.

In one of the stories, Smith showed Legend lying on the floor and she kissed him on the snout.

Smith, who has more than 401,000 followers on Instagram, proceeded to give out her phone number on Instagram in hopes of finding Legend a new home.

In an updated post, Smith said she found a family with whom Legend can live out his life on a farm.

"I couldn't have asked for a better family for him to be loved on by," she said.

Wallen has not publicly commented on the incident.

Nearly 4 million people in the U.S are bitten by dogs every year, according to a study by the National Institutes of Health, and 850,000 require medical attention.

