Binge 'em while you can: More than 70 films and shows leaving Netflix in February

TUCSON, Ariz. — With the revolving-door slate of deals making it tough to keep track of what's coming and going to Netflix each month, we're here to help you catch some movies and shows you may have had on your list before they leave the service and become a lot harder to find.

More than 70 movies and shows leave the service next month. One of Adam Sandler's most beloved rom-coms, "The Wedding Singer" (1998), departs the service on Feb. 1.

Sandler fans will also be sad to see "Grown Ups" (2010) leave that day.

Also fading out is the superb 1991 Bruce Willis action flick "The Last Boy Scout."

Here are the shows and films leaving Netflix in September, courtesy of What's on Netflix:

February 1



14 Minutes from Earth (2016)

Addams Family Values (1993)

Await Further Instructions (2018)

Bleach: The Entry

Bleach: The Rescue

Bleach: The Substitute

Cloud Atlas (2012)

Dilwale (2015)

Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works (Season 1)

Freedomland (2006)

Gardeners of Eden (2014)

Grown Ups (2010)

Happy New Year (2014)

Haraamkhor (2015)

Heroes Wanted (2016)

Hum Aapke Hain Koun (1994)

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? (2015)

Life as We Know It (2010)

Manusangada (2017)

Minority Report (2002)

Misfit 2 (2019)

My Girl 2 (1994)

Mystic River (2003)

My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic (Seasons 1-8)

No Game No Life (Season 1)

Passion. Panache. Pep (2020)

Planet 51 (2009)

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991)

S.M.A.R.T. Chase (2018)

Secret of the Nile (2016)

Smart People (2008)

Shutter Island (2010)

Shopkins (1 Season)

Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online (2018)

Team America: World Police (2004)

Texas Rangers (2001)

The General’s Daughter (1999)

The Last Boy Scout (1991)

The Reconquest (2016)

The Wedding Singer (1998)

Transformers Prime (Season 1)

Transformers: Rescue Bots (Season 1)

Transformers: Robots in Disguise (Season 1)

What Keeps You Alive (2018)

Woody Woodpecker (2017)

Disney’s Zapped (2014)

Zoot Suit (1981)



February 4



Faith, Hope & Love (2019)

February 5



Mercenary (2016) – Netflix Original Movie

Uppity: The Willy T. Ribbs Story (2020)

February 6



Hidden Worlds (2018)

The Last of the Schmucks (2017)

Tayee (2018)

February 7



The Ballad of Lefty Brown (2017) – A24 Movie

February 8



iCarly (Seasons 1-2 technically seasons 1-3)

February 9



Fronteras (2018)

Polaroid (2019)

February 10



Hitler – A Career (1977)

The World We Make (2019)

February 11



Good Time (2017) – A24 Movie

February 12



Cartoon Network’s We Bare Bears (Season 1)

French Toast (2015)

February 13



Pretville (2012)

February 14



Liefling (2010)

February 15



A Heavy Heart (2015)

Chameli (2004)

Felipe Esparza: They’re Not Going to Laugh at You (2012)

Rush: Beyond the Lighted Stage (2010)

Sur: The Melody of Life (2002)

The Fury of a Patient Man (2016)

Ugly Aur Pagli (2008)

February 16



The Kirlian Frequency (2017)

February 17



Morocco: Love in Times of War (Season 1)

February 18



Love for Ten: Generation of Youth (2013)

