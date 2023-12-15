Jury reaches verdict in Rudy Giuliani's election defamation case

A jury announced Friday that former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani must pay more than $148 million in damages to two Georgia election workers he defamed.

Jurors deliberated for hours Thursday and Friday at a Washington federal courthouse before reaching a verdict.

A judge already ruled that Giuliani defamed Wandrea "Shaye" Moss and her mother, Ruby Freeman, when he falsely claimed that they committed ballot fraud during Georgia's 2020 presidential election.

Giuliani, who did not testify, said he plans to appeal the case.

"We have not been allowed to offer one single piece of evidence in defense, of which I have a lot," Giuliani said on Friday. "So I am quite confident when this case gets before a fair tribunal, it'll be reversed so quickly it will make your head spin. And the absurd numbers that just came in will help that, actually."