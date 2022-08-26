You can get Crocs clogs and sandals at 2 for $50 right now

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

While you may be sad that summer is coming to an end, right now is the best time of the year to get deals on everything you’ll need for next summer, including Crocs, which is currently offering a pretty big discount on their popular clogs and sandals.

Now for a limited time, you can get two pairs of Crocs for just $50, making them $25 each. Regularly priced at $65 each, you’ll be saving $40 per pair, or a total of $80. As an added bonus, shipping is also free on orders of $49.99 or more and Crocs is offering free returns.

To get the deal, just head to Crocs’ website, choose two pairs of shoes and use the promo code 2FOR50 at checkout. You’ll see the price go from $76.98 to $50.

The deal appears to only be good on select colors and styles of clogs that are already on sale, so if it seems that the code is not working, you may just need to try a few times to get two pairs that are included. (The current sale on clogs is 30% or %40 off, but adding the promo code gets you two pair for even less!)

While the majority of the shoes included are their clogs and sandals in multiple colors, you’ll also find a few boots and sneakers, so we’ve included a few pairs below that we have tested to make sure they are included in the deal.

These Classic Beach Dye Clogs come in white, pink or black, all with a tie dye pattern. Some sizes are already sold out, but there are a handful left, so you’ll want to grab them quickly.

The clogs are great for a laid-back look, like heading to the beach or a summer party. They have a pivoting heel strap for a secure fit and are easy to clean and lightweight.

These Classic Lined Neo Puff Tie Dye Boots are still available in a handful of sizes. The boots feature a lined tie-dye nylon funnel neck and offer lightweight comfort.

The boots also include a bungee cord and lock at the cuff and are easy to clean and quick to dry, so you don’t have to worry about getting wet and messy in the snow.

These Women’s Literide 360 Pacer sneakers come in black, white, blue or gray and sizes 4-11. They feature a plush foam footbed that delivers support and cushioning, while a molded Matlite Motion upper has perforation patterns that are flexible like a knit fabric, making them breathable.

The shoes are lightweight and are heat-mapped to your feet, so they give you support where you need it the most. The rubber outsole also offers traction and durability.

These Classic Crocs Sandals come in more than a dozen colors, ranging from white and black to hot pink, lime green and bright orange.

The sandals have two upper straps, so they offer comfort and foot security, plus seven holes on each shoe so you can add Jibbitz charms if you want to customize them. They’re light, easy to clean and quick to dry, so they would be great for pool and beach days.

Will you be taking advantage of this deal and picking up some Crocs?

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.