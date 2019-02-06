Breanna Molloy is an award-winning journalist and anchor. You can catch her on Good Morning Texas weekdays at 5 and 6 am. As the daughter of a pastor and a teacher, she is passionate about her faith, family and community.

Breanna’s work has been recognized with four regional EMMYS and more than a dozen Associated Press, Association of Broadcasters, and National Press Photographers Association (NPPA) awards.

In 2017, Breanna won an EMMY for an investigative series about water contamination. The project created an interactive database for consumers, and helped shut down a well contaminated with arsenic.

As a multimedia journalist, Breanna takes pride in shooting, writing and editing her own stories. In 2019, her ten-minute documentary, “Living in the Shadows,” was recognized with regional Murrow awards in “Excellence in Innovation” and “Excellence in Video.” The project used comic drawings to tell the story of an undocumented family and was nationally recognized for it’s out-of-the-box approach in telling the stories of vulnerable people.

EXPERIENCE:

Breanna started her career at KATC in Lafayette, Louisiana. At KATC Breanna covered national stories such as the Historic August Flood and the Alton Sterling Protests. She traveled to Cuba as a solo-reporter in the wake of President Obama’s visit in 2016.

After Louisiana, Breanna moved to Cincinnati, Ohio to work as a multimedia journalist at WCPO. While in Cincinnati, Breanna covered regulation delays in Ohio’s medical marijuana program, the aftermath of the Fifth Third Bank Shooting, and investigations into Hamilton County’s 911 system.

As part of WCPO’s Enterprise Team Breanna produced long-form stories in addition to her daily assignments. One project, a 30-minute special about homelessness, documented the controversial removal of a homeless camp, and helped explain the underlying issues surrounding homelessness in Cincinnati.

In 2018, her husband’s job moved their family to Texas. That’s when she fell in love with the Lone Star State. Breanna took a job as the health photojournalist at WFAA. It was in Dallas where she and her husband welcomed their first child, and Breanna received her favorite title — mom.

MORE ABOUT BREANNA:

Breanna received her Bachelors in Cinema-Television from Regent University in 2012. Two months after graduation Breanna married her husband, Thomas Molloy, who she met at summer camp when she was 14 years old. Tom currently works as an appellate lawyer and investor.

When Breanna isn’t at work she enjoys hitting the town and doing toddler activities with her son. If you see them at the park or grabbing a cup or coffee, please say hello. She always loves a good story.

Want to see more of Breanna’s work or just say hi? Follow her on social media!