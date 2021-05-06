Woman arrested after allegedly running over man who tried to stop her from driving intoxicated

COLLEGE STATION, TX — A woman has been arrested after allegedly running over a man after he attempted to prevent her from driving while intoxicated.

24-year-old Margaret Malone Harris has been charged with an accident involving injury, driving while intoxicated, and possession of cannabis and narcotics.

On November 1, 2020, a College Station Police officer responded to a minor traffic incident located on Wellborn Road and Balcones Drive.

According to the probable cause statement, a man approached the CSPD officer and stated he had been run over by Harris a couple of hours ago.

Officers noted that Harris was driving with a temporary driver's license, as she had been previously arrested for DUI.

Upon further investigation, officers learned Harris met the victim at a party she attended. There, she reportedly became upset over a breakup with her boyfriend and began yelling.

Authorities say upon exiting, a fellow partygoer offered to allow Harris to sober up and to drive her home himself.

According to the probable cause statement, witnesses told officers the man stood in front of Harris' Audi 5 in an attempt to prevent her from operating her vehicle while intoxicated.

Harris reportedly responded by saying, "You're not my father," before deliberately running him over. After running the victim over, Harris allegedly exited the vehicle to verbally berate the man before getting back in the vehicle, performing a U-turn, and leaving the area.

Medical records supplied by healthcare facilities show the victim has undergone hours of physical therapy over the course of several months and has had surgery on his shoulders to repair damaged cartilage.

During a search of Harris' vehicle, officers reportedly found a THC cartridge weighing 2.9 grams, alongside 0.5 grams of sertraline hydrochloride and a wallet. CSPD later confirmed the wallet had been stolen from a woman Harris met two weeks prior at the Social Lounge in Northgate.

Officers also found a TEEX Police Academy handbook in Harris' vehicle. She later confirmed she had previously attended the academy.

Harris was charged, arrested, and booked into the Brazos County Detention Center on May 6, 2021, at 12:51 a.m. She was later released that day after posting bond.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!