Traveling Texas: Aggieland Safari

Wide open spaces make Texas an attractive place for wildlife both native to the state and exotic.

If you're looking for a family adventure that's a little on the wild side, what about a drive-thru wildlife safari? Certainly cheaper than a trip to Africa.

Aggieland Wild Animal Safari in the Bryan area calls itself the "Serengeti of the South."

The park sits on 250 acres with room to grow and has been open for just under two years with roughly 700 animals.

"A lot of our animals in the pasture, they are actively breeding, and this is calving season," explained Assistant Pasture Manager Bonner Watson.

One price of admission gets guests access to a walking tour and a drive-thru.

Guests can begin their adventure with one of the more popular attractions, feeding George and Gerald the giraffes.

"I think for sure the giraffe feeding experience is something that everyone needs to do when they come here," Watson said.

In the walking tour, guests can get an up close and personal look at several species of animals, like llamas and kangaroos.

"I would say if you're ever going to come to a zoo in general, particularly our zoo, is see everything, take the time," Watson said.

There is plenty to see. Animals from all across the world call Aggieland Safari home.

"We put a lot of hard work into this. These animals, we're very proud of them, and I think they are happy to be here. So being able to share that with people is why we do this," said Watson.

The park provides a QR code to let you know where certain animals are located in the drive-thru portion. The animals come right up to the car, especially if you buy some treats for them.

"A big part of having zoos is to have the educational experiences so people can have that passion for animals and for conservation and animal stewardship," Watson shared.

Giving us a taste of the African safari right here in Texas.