Watch Now
HometownBrazos County

Actions

Power restored for over 2,000 Bryan customers after outside contractor struck underground lines

power lines electric
Eddie Gaspar/The Texas Tribune
power lines electric
Posted at 4:30 PM, Jun 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-29 17:30:25-04

More than 2,000 Bryan customers along FM 158 and Hwy 30 were affected by a power outage that has now been resolved.

Bryan Texas Utilities crews were dispatched to determine the cause and restore power.

"A non-BTU contractor damaged underground lines in this area," said the utility company in a tweeted update. "Crews are working to restore power."

The outage was announced to be resolved just after 4 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.