More than 2,000 Bryan customers along FM 158 and Hwy 30 were affected by a power outage that has now been resolved.

Bryan Texas Utilities crews were dispatched to determine the cause and restore power.

"A non-BTU contractor damaged underground lines in this area," said the utility company in a tweeted update. "Crews are working to restore power."

The outage was announced to be resolved just after 4 p.m.