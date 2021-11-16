Police searching for missing man out of College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The College Station Police Department is searching for a missing man believed to be a transient in/around the city.

Richard Travis Davidson, 54, is described as an American Indian/Alaskan Native male with black hair, brown eyes, and he is 6' ft tall, weighing 230 lbs.

He was last seen around 12:30 p.m. on July 17 at the 800 block of Krenek Tap Road.

He has not been seen since nor has he made any contact with family, according to CSPD.

Local officers believe he may have traveled out of the area.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact CSPD at 979-764-3600.

KRHD News wants to tell your stories from the Brazos Valley.

If you have news, a feature, sports, or other ideas, please send them to yourstories@krhdnews.com

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!