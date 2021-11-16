Watch
HometownBrazos County

Actions

Police searching for missing man out of College Station

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
(Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley)<br/>
Richard Travis Davidson
Richard Travis Davidson (Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley).PNG
Posted at 11:06 AM, Nov 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-16 12:06:26-05

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The College Station Police Department is searching for a missing man believed to be a transient in/around the city.

Richard Travis Davidson, 54, is described as an American Indian/Alaskan Native male with black hair, brown eyes, and he is 6' ft tall, weighing 230 lbs.

He was last seen around 12:30 p.m. on July 17 at the 800 block of Krenek Tap Road.

Dedicated Server Expert

He has not been seen since nor has he made any contact with family, according to CSPD.

Local officers believe he may have traveled out of the area.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact CSPD at 979-764-3600.

KRHD News wants to tell your stories from the Brazos Valley.

If you have news, a feature, sports, or other ideas, please send them to yourstories@krhdnews.com

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.