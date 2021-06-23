'No, we are not giving surgeries to children' local trans activists explain their cause

COLLEGE STATION, TX — As Texas Legislators start to prepare their return to the State capitol by July 7.

The upcoming summer session is speculated to reintroduce several priority GOP bills, including, voting reform laws and trans rights.

Here in the Brazos Valley, trans activist, Frey Miller, is advocating on behalf of fellow trans people as they themselves, begin hormonal therapy.

A medical process, some state-GOP leaders are looking to ban and label parents that allow their children to undergo it, as 'child abusers'.

A process, Miller explains, that is both largely reversible and never a requirement for one to identify as a member of the trans community.

"Conservatives have this idea of hormonal therapy, that it's 'child abuse', that it's permanent, invasive, that kids are too young to be making this decision. I totally get it." Miller shared with KRHD 25 News this Pride Month. "Unfortunately, trans identities are really pathologized and viewed as a mental illness or something taboo and something dirty."

According to a report released by the University of California, San Francisco, many of the effects of hormonal therapy are completely reversible, once you stop taking them.

While there are some non-reversible impacts on the body, such as trans-feminine people developing breast tissue or decreasing their sperm count, this all depends on how long they've undergone said therapy.

As a trans-masculine person, Miller says, doing hormonal therapy is a result of not having access to puberty blockers, at a much younger age.

"I've sort of had to minimize the appearance of my chest in order to create a more masculine figure. And if I had, you know, gone on on puberty blockers as a kid and been given HRT at an earlier age, this is something that I necessarily wouldn't have had to deal with." Miller shared.

According to the National Health Services, puberty blockers are also reversible and do not permanently stop the body’s production of testosterone or estrogen.

Rather, they pause the physical effects of puberty where secondary sex developments occur, such as voice deepening and body hair.

A common term in the trans community, 'passing', refers to one's ability to 'pass' as the gender they identify with, while out in public.

An ability, Miller says, many older trans people struggle with after completing puberty, when the development of secondary sex characteristics is beyond reversible.

Miller expressed that allowing trans youth to take puberty blockers, allows them the freedom to go back on that decision if ever they decide one day, that being trans is not for them.

Miller also empathized with parents of trans children against hormonal therapy and puberty blockers, stating, they understand how a child's exploration of their gender can be a scary process for some parents.

"So a lot of the bills, are named, like, protect the children or save the children from trans medical transitioning. That incites fear in people who haven't had access to that education about trans identities," they added.

Above all, Miller stated they hope their activism can educate the public that no one in the trans community is trying to offer up permanent-life-altering surgery, to underage children.

Rather, through combating against bills such as Senate Bill 1646, they hope to protect Texas trans children from being forced to undergo puberty.

Katy Stewart, a trans woman and local activist that's resided in the Brazos Valley for over 30 years, shared with KRHD, that protecting a child's ability to decide their gender expression is also a matter of preventing youth suicide.

"We're Texans, we make up the fabric of this state and have since the state was born" Stewart shared.

According to the Trevor Project, a national study showed 40% of transgender adults reported having made a suicide attempt.

92% of these individuals, reported having attempted suicide before the age of 25.

"You know, a lot of times people don't think about how a piece of legislation all the way in Austin is gonna affect the person in the cubicle next to them, or their neighbor, or the person that they met buying watermelons, and so we've got to keep up the work," Stewart added in closing.

If you are a young person in crisis, feeling suicidal, or in need of a safe and judgment-free place to talk, you can reach TrevorLifeline now at 1-866-488-7386.

