Local cancer survivor working to help others through Pink Alliance

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — The numbers are alarming.

One in 8 women are diagnosed with breast cancer, all the while resources can be hard to come by in the Brazos Valley.

However, the Pink Alliance is ready to help change that.

As Stephanie Manry spends time with her grandson shopping, she can't help but think what a difference the organization made during her time of need.

"If I didn't survive, I wouldn't have known him." said Manry, a breast cancer survivor.

Manry was diagnosed with breast cancer seven years ago.

However, even after two years of chemo and surgery, Manry says she is still grateful to enjoy moments like this with her family.

A moment made possible by the Pink Alliance.

"When I first found out, I went straight to them for support because I didn't know what to expect," Manry said.

Doris Light is the president of Pink Alliance and a 15-year cancer survivor herself.

"Not a day I don't think about it," Light said.

Knowing how scary a cancer diagnosis can be, Light wants to help others during that difficult beginning to recovery.

"We try to reduce the fear as much as we can for those ladies, because that's what's so kinda frightening about a cancer diagnosis, are these unknowns," Light said.

Pink Alliance is the only support group of its kind in the Brazos Valley. It's all volunteer-based, providing both emotional and financial assistance.

Back in 2016, the support group started a grant program to help other non-profits that support cancer patients.

"It is my passion to help that next lady who is diagnosed with breast cancer," Light said.

To Manry, it's all about reassuring people that a breast cancer diagnosis isn't the same as a death sentence.

