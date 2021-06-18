KRHD Feed the Need: Texas Food Drive

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX — As we rebound and get back to our new normal, something that hasn't changed is that there are still people in need of food as we go through the summer.

That’s why KRHD News is partnering with food pantries across Central Texas and the Brazos Valley to Feed the Need.

Below is a list of food pantries with a link so you can donate directly to the pantry of your choice! Our food pantries need our help more than ever right now, so anything you can give would be a blessing! Help KRHD Feed the Need throughout Central Texas!



FEED THE NEED FOOD PANTRIES

BRYAN/COLLEGE STATION

Brazos Valley Food Bank

https://www.bvfb.org/civicrm/contribute

WACO

Shepherd's Heart Waco

https://www.shepherdsheartpantry.org/donate/

Salvation Army

http://give.salvationarmytexas.org

Caritas

http://www.caritas-waco.org/online_donation.aspx

TEMPLE

Operation Feeding Temple

https://www.paypal.me/letsfighthunger

BELTON

Helping Hands Ministry

https://www.helpinghandsbelton.org/give-1

KILLEEN

Killeen Food Care Center

https://simplepay.basyspro.net/start.aspx?aid=8398&Skey=foodcare