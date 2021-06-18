Watch
KRHD Feed the Need: Texas Food Drive

KRHD
Posted at 4:21 PM, Jun 18, 2021
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX — As we rebound and get back to our new normal, something that hasn't changed is that there are still people in need of food as we go through the summer.

That’s why KRHD News is partnering with food pantries across Central Texas and the Brazos Valley to Feed the Need.

You can donate to 25Cares.com.

Below is a list of food pantries with a link so you can donate directly to the pantry of your choice! Our food pantries need our help more than ever right now, so anything you can give would be a blessing! Help KRHD Feed the Need throughout Central Texas!

FEED THE NEED FOOD PANTRIES

BRYAN/COLLEGE STATION

Brazos Valley Food Bank
https://www.bvfb.org/civicrm/contribute

WACO

Shepherd's Heart Waco
https://www.shepherdsheartpantry.org/donate/

Salvation Army
http://give.salvationarmytexas.org

Caritas
http://www.caritas-waco.org/online_donation.aspx

TEMPLE

Operation Feeding Temple
https://www.paypal.me/letsfighthunger
BELTON

Helping Hands Ministry
https://www.helpinghandsbelton.org/give-1

KILLEEN

Killeen Food Care Center
https://simplepay.basyspro.net/start.aspx?aid=8398&Skey=foodcare

