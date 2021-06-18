KRHD Feed the Need: Texas Food Drive

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX — As we rebound and get back to our new normal, something that hasn't changed is that there are still people in need of food as we go through the summer.
That’s why KRHD News is partnering with food pantries across Central Texas and the Brazos Valley to Feed the Need.
You can donate to 25Cares.com.
Below is a list of food pantries with a link so you can donate directly to the pantry of your choice! Our food pantries need our help more than ever right now, so anything you can give would be a blessing! Help KRHD Feed the Need throughout Central Texas!
FEED THE NEED FOOD PANTRIES
BRYAN/COLLEGE STATION
Brazos Valley Food Bank
https://www.bvfb.org/civicrm/contribute
WACO
Shepherd's Heart Waco
https://www.shepherdsheartpantry.org/donate/
Salvation Army
http://give.salvationarmytexas.org
Caritas
http://www.caritas-waco.org/online_donation.aspx
TEMPLE
Operation Feeding Temple
https://www.paypal.me/letsfighthunger
BELTON
Helping Hands Ministry
https://www.helpinghandsbelton.org/give-1
KILLEEN
Killeen Food Care Center
https://simplepay.basyspro.net/start.aspx?aid=8398&Skey=foodcare