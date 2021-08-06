Judge Smith of Brazos County appointed to Tenth Court of Appeals by Gov. Abbott

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS — Governor Abbott has officially appointed Steven Smith to the Tenth Court of Appeals for a term set to expire on Dec 31, 2022, or until his successor shall be duly elected and qualified.

Prior to this appointment, Smith was the Judge of the 361st District Court in Brazos County and previously served as Judge of the County Court at Law No. 1 and as Presiding Judge and Associate Municipal Judge for College Station.

Smith is board-certified in Civil Trial Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization and is a member of the following groups:

American Judges Association

American Bar Association

State Bar of Texas and its Judicial Section, where he served as chair

Additionally, Smith is a faculty member of the National Judicial College, a former faculty member of the Board for the Texas Center for the Judiciary and the Texas Justice Court Training Center, and a former faculty member and former board member of the Texas Municipal Courts Association.

He is also a board member and vice-chair of Fosters Home for Children in Stephenville and a former trustee for Abilene Christian University (ACU).

Smith received a Bachelor of Music Education from ACU and a Juris Doctor degree from The University of Texas School of Law.

