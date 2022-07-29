Watch Now
Farm Friday helps adults with disabilities to practice independency & gain life skills

Aquatic Greens Farm - Farm Friday
Posted at 1:43 PM, Jul 29, 2022
BRYAN, COLLEGE STATION — The Aquatic Greens Farm supports adults with disabilities by giving them an outlet to work and gain life skills.

Sharon Wells has over 20 workers who all enjoy growing produce using sustainable techniques and selling them each Friday during their Farm Fridays!

All the products sold are handmade using plants they've grown or art pieces handcrafted. Each worker has a chance to work the cashier desk or in the bakery, as they sell baked goods as well.

Check out the Aquatic Greens Farm - Farm Friday from 10:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m. each week.

