COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS — According to the College Station Police Department, a shooting occurred at John Crompton Park around 7 P.M. on July 27.

One person was transported via ambulance and taken to a local hospital.

At the time of this publication, CSPD is still looking for suspects as this investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact CSPD at 979) 764-3600.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!”