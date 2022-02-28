Watch
Bryan police: Suspect wanted in connection to theft

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Posted at 12:08 PM, Feb 28, 2022
BRYAN, Texas — The Bryan Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a person wanted for questioning in a case of theft.

Anyone with information regarding this person is asked to contact Detective Field at 979-209-5300 or mfield@bryantx.gov.

They can also be messaged directly on Twitter.

