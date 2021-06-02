Brenham ISD families no longer qualify for P-EBT benefits, district confirms

BRENHAM, TX — On June 2, Brenham ISD parents and families were notified that the district does not qualify for the now available P-EBT benefits.

Through P-EBT, eligible school children receive temporary emergency nutrition benefits loaded on EBT cards that can be used to purchase food.

To qualify, children need to qualify under the National School Lunch Act and are attending a school that either closed or reduced their hours/attendance for at least 5 consecutive days.

However, as Brenham ISD was open, families in the district no longer qualify.

P-EBT benefits are part of the U.S. government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This January, the USDA announced a 15% increase to said benefits to provide more money for low-income families and the millions of children missing meals due to school and child care closures across the nation.

