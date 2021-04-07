Texas A&M grad not letting any limitation define her academic career or world impact

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS — Imagine being a researcher.... pretty cool, right? With tons of tedious work and preparation needed for potentially groundbreaking and world-changing studies... what if you couldn't see your work clearly? Now... Imagine not letting that stop you?

An A&M grad isn't allowing any limitation to define her or her abilities in or out of the lab.

Maureen Hayden is legally blind and has a message for us all. It's an inspiring reminder not to let anything... including our own vision hold us back.

To anyone else, she's Maureen, but her friends call her 'Maureen the 'Marine' Biologist'.

An Arizona native and Texas transplant, she's a woman determined to help save the planet through science, specifically looking at human impacts on oceans.

"My masters focused in a lab that studied ocean specification and octopuses at Walla Walla University and I took a totally different direction in my Doctorate and when I went out to the Texas beaches I saw all the litter on the beaches and I thought hey this is a great opportunity for me to use my education to be part of the solution," Maureen Hayden, a Graduate Student with TAMU's Marine Biology Program said.

Hoping to make real change and be an inspiration to other scientists she wants to show that anyone can make a real change no matter how small it is.

"I want to show people that scientists are people too. I think there is a barrier between scientific literature and the public. I want to break down that barrier and say that what we are learning should be accessible to you as well," Hayden added.

Overcoming barriers as she aged, she credits early intervention to make learning equally accessible at a young age.

"I've always grown up with my eyesight as it is with retinopathy prematurity, so I've never known any different. I've also had parents that were active in the blindness community when I was growing up. I had educators when I was younger who taught me to use tools and read braille," she said.

A tool she has recently discovered is in the form of electronic googles... Acesight, which helps in more ways than just one.

"It's really simple things... things you wouldn't think about... like eye strain if you've been looking at the computer all day. Just taking away those little things. Being able to write labels on test tubes and sit up straight and not have to it under a microscope all the time. Anything that can make it easier to really see and take away that eye strain ultimately is going to make your work more effective and ultimately safer too," She added.

Maureen saw an opportunity where the googles could help her and also break down access barriers for people who may have a disability.

"I wouldn't say I work faster... just confidence. Just increasing confidence in the lab. I think ultimately that is all we can ask for anyone whether it's a situation where we are learning or we want to embrace a new hobby," Hayden said.

Maureen says we have a lot to learn from one another and she is just one story showing us how it's done.

"and guess what... I also think persons who have disabilities or learn differently... I think we are really great problem solvers and that's something that is a great skill-set to bring to any job or to any learning environment," Hayden said.

Learning to use the vision she had Maureen says you don't know how far you can go until you try.

Maureen says at this moment she's not actively collecting critters partly due to the massive snowstorm and waiting on the beaches to recover, along with travel restrictions because of the pandemic, but when she is working in the lab, Acesight helps with managerial aspects of lab work, like labeling and general safety in the lab.

She can also control the lighting with brightness control to ease the strain on her eyes. The goggles can also read out loud freeze frames of written material.

Maureen says she is trying to use her Marine Biology degree to learn more about the health of our oceans, to help preserve them for future generations, as well as bridge the gap and break down barriers for anyone who wants to pursue a career in STEM.

"...whether it be gender equality, challenges with ethnicity, or barriers regarding accessibility. I think everyone should be able to pursue the career that they want," Hayden added.

Maureen says she was born 3 months early and her eyes weren't fully developed. She was born with retinopathy of prematurity, an eye disorder that primarily affects premature infants.