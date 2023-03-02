3 Bryan High students hospitalized due to suspected consumption of THC 'edibles'

BRYAN, Texas — Three students from Bryan High School were hospitalized on Thursday after the suspected consumption of 'edibles' containing THC.

According to a statement from Bryan ISD spokesman Clay Falls, although THC may be legal in other states in the country, it is "never okay" to possess or to consume these products in the Bryan School District.

The conditions of the three students are unknown, but they are expected to survive.

Bryan ISD is currently gathering more information on the situation.