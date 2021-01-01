Bayne Froney joined the KXXV team in June of 2021 as a reporter and weekend morning forecaster.

Bayne is originally from Michigan but moved out West to attend Arizona State University. She graduated from ASU in 2020 with bachelor degrees in both Broadcast Journalism and Supply Chain management. After college, Bayne started her career in Bakersfield, California at 23ABC (KERO-TV) as a multi-media journalist through the Scripps Journalism Career Program. There, Bayne discovered her love for weather and forecasting and eventually, became the weekend morning forecaster full-time while continuing to report on the community.

In her free time, Bayne enjoys hanging out with friends and family, trying new restaurants, and binging her favorite shows on Netflix. She loves meeting new people so if you ever see her around town, feel free to say hello!

