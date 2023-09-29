Baltimore Archdiocese files for bankruptcy amid sexual abuse lawsuits

The Archdiocese of Baltimore is seeking Chapter 11 bankruptcy as it faces several child sexual abuse lawsuits.

The oldest Catholic archdiocese in the U.S. declared bankruptcy on Friday to minimize liability for potential damages and protect its assets, according to theBaltimore Sun.

The paper states that Archbishop William E. Lori had indicated the possibility of this move in a letter to over 500,000 parishioners on Sept. 5.

In April, a report on the Baltimore Archdiocese by Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown revealed 600 cases of child sex abuse over the past 60 years by 156 current or former Catholic clergy, seminarians, deacons, members of Catholic religious orders, teachers at Catholic schools and other employees.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information in available.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com