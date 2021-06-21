Austin is so excited to be back in the great state of Texas! He grew up in a small town in North Dallas and couldn't be happier to be back in his old stomping ground.

Austin is a proud graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism (MIZ!) where he emphasized in TV Anchoring and Reporting. Austin received minors in Political Science, and Multicultural Diversity & Inclusion. Through college, he worked at KOMU 8 News, the NBC affiliate, as an Anchor and Reporter in Columbia, Missouri. At KOMU 8, he was the lead reporter for KOMU 8's Mental Health Initiative -- "A Brighter Tomorrow." In 2019, the KOMU 8 team earned a Missouri Broadcaster's Award for Best Public Service Campaign!

After graduating, Austin made my way to the Old Pueblo where he worked as a Reporter at KVOA News 4 Tucson, the NBC affiliate, in Tucson, Arizona. While at KVOA, Austin received two Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Overall News Excellence and Overall Best 10 p.m. Newscast.

When Austin is not working you can find me exploring Central Texas and finding the places that make Waco what it is! If you know any place to listen to live music, point him in the right direction! Austin is so excited to tell your stories and can't wait to see what is in store. If you see him in public, stop and say hi!

You can follow Austin on Twitter, @AustinCWalker -- And on Facebook, @Austin Walker TV.