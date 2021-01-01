Andrew Lamparski

Andrew grew up in a small town in Northwest Indiana, where he developed an interest in writing and television from a young age.

Before making his way to KXXV in June 2021, he graduated from Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana with a degree in journalism. While there, he worked his way up from a reporter to news director of IU Student Television News and interned at WISH-TV in Indianapolis.

He also won awards from the Indiana Association of School Broadcasters and Society of Professional Journalists for his student reporting.

When he's not out reporting, you can find Andrew exploring the outdoors, cooking, or watching movies.

Andrew is excited to get to know the people of Central Texas. If you have any story ideas or barbecue recommendations, send them his way!