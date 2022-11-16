Amazon’s early Black Friday deals are already here

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Thanksgiving is almost here. Once the turkey leftovers hit the fridge, it’s game on — for holiday shopping, that is.

Customers get a leg up this year with an early Amazon Black Friday sale that’s already underway. With a little time and persistence, shoppers can knock names off their gift lists left and right, and save a little money at the same time. (Walmart also launched their Black Friday deals early again this year.)

Read on for a few of our picks from Amazon’s early Black Friday selection. And if you miss these, don’t worry: Even more deals will go online Nov. 24.

Ever wondered where your red hair came from? Or how you got that gorgeous skin tone? Taking a 23AndMe genetic test might offer some answers. The kit includes all you need to submit a DNA sample for testing, including a postage-paid return envelope. Once your results arrive, you’ll have access to 23AndMe’s Ancestry and Traits Service, plus potentially interesting health data. And since it’s on Amazon’s early Black Friday sale, it’s available at 50% off right now.

The charcuterie board craze continues! Get in on the trend — or maximize your next spread — with a nifty bamboo cutting board and handy accessories. This handmade set comes with four knives, a wine opener and handy, reusable labels for your snacks, plus a marker and a carrying bag. Storage is a snap, too, with a hidden drawer built into the board. This one has a 4.8 out of 5-star rating from more than 8,000 reviewers.

Is this the holy grail of early Amazon Black Friday deals? This powerful massage tool makes a great gift for almost anyone, including yourself. The Toloco massage gun comes with 15 different massage heads and 20 speed settings for a custom massage,— no appointments needed. The set, with 4.5 stars from 31,500 buyers, also comes with a carrying case so you can take your stress relief on the road. Don’t forget to add the $30 coupon to bring your price down from $99.99 to $89.99.

Surprise the doll lover on your list with this classic wooden dollhouse. The 53-inch-tall house comes with plenty of wooden furniture, decorations and accessories, including a working elevator that’s perfect for dolls up to 12 inches in size. Amazon customers are loving it, too, with 94 percent of reviewers giving at least 4 stars. “This dollhouse was fabulous and my 5 year old loved it,” wrote buyer Lindsey in her 5-star review. “It really brought back memories of when I had a doll house as a child.”

Take your tunes on the go with this sleek portable speaker. The manufacturer boasts 20 hours of battery life per charge, plus a range of 100 feet from a paired device, so it’s easy to jam out wirelessly. The speaker’s waterproofing makes it resistant to weather, too. And bass-heads can easily boost the low end with the XBass button. More than 11,300 reviewers give this a 4.6-star rating. Click the $10 coupon to get the full discount!

Little hands will love this cute train and its attached activities. In addition to the scooting and “choo-choo”-ing, toddlers can sort through the blocks and pop them into the correct shapes. The cargo car features stackable boxes, too. Best of all, the highly-rated toy is made from recycled plastic and can be easily cleaned in the dishwasher. All aboard!

Do slides ever go out of style? They don’t seem to, and these Adidas slides are one of the all-time classics. Athletes love to slip these on after a tough game or a workout. Regular folks just pop them on to scuff around the house or the grocery store. The raised nubs are meant to offer a mini-massage for tired toes, and the quick-drying materials make them great for after-swim activities. They get a 4.4-star rating from more than 24,100 ratings.

If this is the year to refresh your artificial Christmas tree, or it’s time to try something different, this slender, pre-lit tree could be a holiday hit. At 6.5 feet tall, this handsome Kingswood Fir fits a lot of holiday spirit into a little bit of space — a great choice for folks with smaller living spaces. In a 5-star review, verified purchaser MHenley wrote, “It looks full, the colors are pretty and vibrant, and we loved our tree a lot!” This tree has a 4.3-star rating from more than 2,900 customers

Taco night gets an upgrade with this colorful serving set. Keep tortillas warm on the table with the included warmer while four stainless steel taco stands keep shells upright for easy filling. Make guacamole with the mortar and pestle — then serve it up with other toppings in the set of three festive ramekins. This festive taco kit has a 4.3 star rating.

What would an Amazon Black Friday list be without something ridiculously comfortable? Meet The Comfy, a “Shark Tank”-winning wearable blanket that claims it’s “like living in a giant hug.” It’s not just a giant sweater, though — The Comfy features a front pocket for cold hands and extra length at the bottom to tuck in chilly toes. Anyone who unwraps this on Christmas morning may never want to take it off. This item has a 4.8-star review from more than 81,500 users.

Are you ready for Amazon Black Friday shopping? Get your trigger finger ready!

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.