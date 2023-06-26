Kohl’s is selling this air fryer for just $41.99 (regularly $139.99)

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Summer dinners are sorted! Thanks to the genius of air fryers, you never have to crank up the oven on a hot evening again. And right now, Kohl’s is having a fantastic deal on their Kalorik MAXX Digital Air Fryers.

Regularly priced at $139.99, these 6-quart air fryers are now $41.99 at Kohl’s. The highly-rated air fryers can be used for everything from making steak to chocolate chip cookies.

Air fryers are notoriously easy to use and easy to clean, and they’re a simple solution for making everything from side dishes to main courses in a snap. You can use them to make a crispy grilled cheese sandwich, air fry your own Oreos at home, “grill” hot dogs — the recipes are endless.

The air fryer has a temperature range of 120 to 450 degrees Fahrenheit and features 21 preset functions, so you don’t have to think about the time and temperature for cooking pizza, fish, veggies or other common foods you’ll air fry.

Just add the air fryer to your cart to see if you can pick up the item at a store near you. If it’s not available, you’ll have the option to ship it. However, Kohl’s has a $50 minimum on shipping, so if you aren’t hitting that by adding another item to your cart, you might be charged an additional $8.99 to ship the air fryer.

Kohl’s doesn’t say how long this deal will last, and we can’t find a better price on this air fryer elsewhere. So if you are in the market for a new air fryer, best to jump on this deal now!

Buy Kalorik MAXX 6-quart Air Fryer at Kohl’s for $41.99 (was $139.99).

Need a larger size? If 6 quarts isn’t enough for you and your family, you can check out our list of highly-rated air fryers. Whether you are looking for a dual air fryer or an air fryer that can do everything dehydrate veggies to make rotisserie chicken, you can find the perfect air fryer for you.

