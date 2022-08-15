After a decade of failing TEA standards, Marlins ISD has received an 86, B grade.

A big win for students and teachers at Marlin ISD. After 10 years of the school district getting an F rating by the Texas Education Agency, Marlin ISD finally receives a B rating.

One parent says its because of the efforts of the new Superintendent, Dr Darryl Henson.

Mom of three Gabriella Becarra has two kids that attend Marlin ISD , she said she believes her children are more than just a number in the classroom at the district.

Becarra shared, “My first grader came home and told me everyone’s name the first day and she knows her teacher’s name.”

Superintendent Henson added some insight on the history of Marlin ISD, “Over the past years 10 years from 2011 to 2019 the district received a rating of failing.”

Superintendent Henson shared how the TEA grades a school's performance. He said its on the basis of three categories, namely : Student Progress, Student Achievement and Closing the gaps.

Henson said, “If Marlin ISD had not shown immediate impact there was a chance that our school district would’ve been closed and our children potentially would have had to go to school somewhere else.”

Henson shared the schools success was a team effort and all teachers and staff played a part.

The school district has improved for the better and drastically at that too. Now scoring an 84 , a rating of a B under Texas Education Agency Standards.

Ratings are based on student performance on state standardized tests, graduation rates and college career/military readiness.

The school district plans to celebrate their victory on September 2nd with a parade.