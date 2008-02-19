One Local County Ends Burn Ban - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

One Local County Ends Burn Ban

WACO - The burn ban for McLennan County has been lifted. County Judge Jim Lewis announced the change in outdoor burning Tuesday Afternoon.

The Disaster Declaration, allowing Judge Lewis to issue the ban is, however, still in effect.

Citizens are urged to use exterem caution when buring anything outdoors.

If drought conditions become worse, the burn ban could be put in effect for the county's unincorporated areas.

