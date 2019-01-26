Tarleton State phases out "TexAnns" name for women's teams

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) - Tarleton State University's women's sports teams will stop being called the "TexAnns."

While the men's teams are known as the "Texans," female athletes have been referred to as "TexAnns" since the late 1960s, according to WFAA .

But all Tarleton State athletes will be Texans starting this fall.

Women's basketball coach Misty Wilson says "TexAnns" was not derogatory, but a way for female athletes "to have an identity in a time when it was hard for women to have that."

But now, Wilson says, it's "almost working adversely."

Two basketball players and a team manager led an effort to discontinue the use of "TexAnns" and adopt the Texans name for all athletes.

A handful of universities still use separate names for at least some of their women's sports teams. The women's basketball teams at Baylor and Texas Tech are known respectively as the "Lady Bears" and "Lady Raiders."

