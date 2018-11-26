Chevron: Oil, gas flowing at mile-deep field off New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Chevron Corp. says it's getting oil and natural gas via a floating platform tethered in nearly a mile (1.6 kilometers) of water off of New Orleans.

The company says the tension-leg drilling and production platform is in the deepest water of any such facility.

The well is in the Big Foot field about 225 miles (360 kilometers) south of New Orleans.

Chevron estimates it can get the equivalent of more than 8.4 billion gallons (31.8 billion liters) of oil from the field over 35 years.

The platform is designed to extract up to 3.1 million gallons (11.7 million liters) of oil and 25 million cubic feet 25 (708,000 cubic meters) of natural gas a day.

Chevron owns 60 percent of the operation and Norwegian and Japanese energy companies own the rest.

