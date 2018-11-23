Teen dead in Thanksgiving Day shooting near Dallas school

DALLAS (AP) - Police say a Thanksgiving Day shooting fatally wounded a 17-year-old boy found lying on a street near a Dallas high school.

Felipe Hernandez was found with a gunshot wound Thursday morning by police responding to a call from the city's east side, near Skyline High School. The teen was taken to a hospital but later died.

Authorities say witnesses reported seeing three young males running toward the school. Circumstances surrounding the slaying remained unknown Friday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.