Bus involved in rollover accident was carrying fifth-grade students

A child in Colorado recently called 911 because he needed urgent help. It wasn't a home invasion, a kidnapping or a fire, instead, the child’s emergency was a tough math problem.More >>
A child in Colorado recently called 911 because he needed urgent help. It wasn't a home invasion, a kidnapping or a fire, instead, the child’s emergency was a tough math problem.More >>
Christopher Matthews has been in an Oakland, CA, hospital for nearly three weeks and he’s finally starting to recognize his wife and kids.More >>
Christopher Matthews has been in an Oakland, CA, hospital for nearly three weeks and he’s finally starting to recognize his wife and kids.More >>
Outer space will be sending us something spooky in the skies above Earth on Halloween night.More >>
Outer space will be sending us something spooky in the skies above Earth on Halloween night.More >>
A Hardin County waitress said instead of a tip, a customer left her a racist message.More >>
A Hardin County waitress said instead of a tip, a customer left her a racist message.More >>
A 13-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital early Saturday morning after he was bitten by a shark while lobster diving at a California beach.More >>
A 13-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital early Saturday morning after he was bitten by a shark while lobster diving at a California beach.More >>