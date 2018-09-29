Bus involved in rollover accident was carrying fifth-grade students

Multiple injuries have been reported after a rollover accident in Lampasas Saturday afternoon.

Lampasas police said that a bus from Norman, Oklahoma was traveling on Highway 281 just north of the Lampasas Airport when it rolled over and took out a section of fence. The accident happened just after 3:15 p.m.

Norman Public Schools said that two buses were carrying fifth-grade students on a trip to SeaWorld.

The bus that rolled over was carrying female students.

All students were transported to nearby hospitals and two were being treated with non-life threatening injuries.

District officials have been in close communication with students’ parents and local law enforcement. Student safety is our top priority and we are thankful for the emergency responders who have quickly responded to the scene. We will provide additional information as it becomes available.

Police said that ambulances and multiple agencies were responding to the scene.

The highway has been shut down, avoid the area.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.