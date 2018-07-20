Coryell County wildfire grows to 5,005 acres, now 50 percent con - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Coryell County wildfire grows to 5,005 acres, now 50 percent contained

By Caroline Sutton, Digital Content Producer
By KXXV News Staff
CORYELL COUNTY, TX (KXXV) -

A wildfire burning since Thursday has grown to 5,005 acres. 

The fire was 50 percent contained as of Sunday evening.

The fire broke out around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday off Harmon Road. By 5 p.m., the fire jumped the lines crews placed to contain it, causing several smaller fires in the area, Central Bell Fire & Rescue said.

A mandatory evacuation had been issued for residents living in the area north of County Road 137, 138, 139, 140, 141, 142, Star Road and Slater Road. As of 6 p.m. Friday, the fire has broken through containment lines. The evacuations were lifted Saturday afternoon. 

Crews from Harker Heights, Killeen, Southwest Bell, Fort Hood and Copperas Cove also responded to the fire. Over 25 agencies across the state are assisting. 

Officials are asking people to not fly their drones 

Texas A&M Forest Service has also assisted, bringing ground and air resources. 

You can track active fires in our area here

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.

