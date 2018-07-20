Coryell County wildfire grows to 5,005 acres, only 35 percent contained

A wildfire burning since Thursday has grown to 5,005 acres.
The fire was only 35 percent contained as of Saturday evening.
The fire broke out around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday off Harmon Road. By 5 p.m., the fire jumped the lines crews placed to contain it, causing several smaller fires in the area, Central Bell Fire & Rescue said.
A mandatory evacuation had been issued for residents living in the area north of County Road 137, 138, 139, 140, 141, 142, Star Road and Slater Road. As of 6 p.m. Friday, the fire has broken through containment lines. The evacuations were lifted Saturday afternoon.
Crews from Harker Heights, Killeen, Southwest Bell, Fort Hood and Copperas Cove also responded to the fire. Over 25 agencies across the state are assisting.
Officials are asking people to not fly their drones
Texas A&M Forest Service has also assisted, bringing ground and air resources.
