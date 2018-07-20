Coryell County wildfire grows to 5,000 acres, only 30 percent co - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Coryell County wildfire grows to 5,005 acres, only 35 percent contained

By Caroline Sutton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
By KXXV News Staff
Connect
CORYELL COUNTY, TX (KXXV) -

A wildfire burning since Thursday has grown to 5,005 acres. 

The fire was only 35 percent contained as of Saturday evening.

The fire broke out around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday off Harmon Road. By 5 p.m., the fire jumped the lines crews placed to contain it, causing several smaller fires in the area, Central Bell Fire & Rescue said.

A mandatory evacuation had been issued for residents living in the area north of County Road 137, 138, 139, 140, 141, 142, Star Road and Slater Road. As of 6 p.m. Friday, the fire has broken through containment lines. The evacuations were lifted Saturday afternoon. 

Crews from Harker Heights, Killeen, Southwest Bell, Fort Hood and Copperas Cove also responded to the fire. Over 25 agencies across the state are assisting. 

Officials are asking people to not fly their drones 

Texas A&M Forest Service has also assisted, bringing ground and air resources. 

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Zuckerberg's Holocaust comment puts Facebook on the spot

    Zuckerberg's Holocaust comment puts Facebook on the spot

    Wednesday, July 18 2018 6:08 PM EDT2018-07-18 22:08:46 GMT
    Sunday, July 22 2018 12:25 AM EDT2018-07-22 04:25:57 GMT
    Mark Zuckerberg says he doesn't believe Holocaust denial content should be banned from Facebook. (Source: CNN)Mark Zuckerberg says he doesn't believe Holocaust denial content should be banned from Facebook. (Source: CNN)

    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says that while he finds Holocaust denial "deeply offensive," he doesn't believe that such content should be banned from Facebook.

    More >>

    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says that while he finds Holocaust denial "deeply offensive," he doesn't believe that such content should be banned from Facebook.

    More >>

  • Survivor recounts boat accident that killed 9 family members

    Survivor recounts boat accident that killed 9 family members

    Saturday, July 21 2018 12:18 AM EDT2018-07-21 04:18:54 GMT
    Sunday, July 22 2018 12:11 AM EDT2018-07-22 04:11:25 GMT
    (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). People pray outside Ride the Ducks, an amphibious tour operator involved in a boating accident on Table Rock Lake, Friday, July 20, 2018 in Branson, Mo.(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). People pray outside Ride the Ducks, an amphibious tour operator involved in a boating accident on Table Rock Lake, Friday, July 20, 2018 in Branson, Mo.

    More than half of the 17 people killed when a tourist boat sank on a Branson lake were members of the same Indiana family, and they likely wouldn't have been on the ill-fated trip but for a ticket mix-up.

    More >>

    More than half of the 17 people killed when a tourist boat sank on a Branson lake were members of the same Indiana family, and they likely wouldn't have been on the ill-fated trip but for a ticket mix-up.

    More >>

  • Trump finds it 'inconceivable' lawyer would tape a client

    Trump finds it 'inconceivable' lawyer would tape a client

    Saturday, July 21 2018 9:26 AM EDT2018-07-21 13:26:09 GMT
    Sunday, July 22 2018 12:09 AM EDT2018-07-22 04:09:42 GMT
    (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File). FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Michael Cohen leaves federal court in New York. President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer secretly recorded Trump discussing payments to a former Playboy model who said she h...(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File). FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Michael Cohen leaves federal court in New York. President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer secretly recorded Trump discussing payments to a former Playboy model who said she h...

    President Donald Trump claims that his former personal lawyer's taping of their private phone conversations is "totally unheard of & perhaps illegal.".

    More >>

    President Donald Trump claims that his former personal lawyer's taping of their private phone conversations is "totally unheard of & perhaps illegal.".

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly