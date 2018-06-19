Viral Father's Day post shows son following in father's footstep - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Viral Father's Day post shows son following in father's footsteps to become officer

By Caroline Sutton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(KXXV) -

An adorable Father's Day post out of Auburn, Washington showing a son following in his father's footsteps to become an officer has been making its rounds across social media.

The picture shows a young boy in 1998 sitting in his father's lap in a patrol unit side-by-side with a now adult son in a King County Sheriff's Deputy uniform still sitting on his father's lap inside a patrol unit present day. 

"When I get bigger I'm going to be my dad's partner and catch bad guys and burglars," the picture reads. The police department says the note was written inside a father's day card from 20 years ago.

The father and son duo decided to recreate the 1998 photo as a Father's Day tribute to show the young boy's prediction came true.

The post has been shared nearly 3,000 times in just 24 hours.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • APNewsBreak: Youngest migrants held in 'tender age' shelters

    APNewsBreak: Youngest migrants held in 'tender age' shelters

    Tuesday, June 19 2018 9:12 PM EDT2018-06-20 01:12:25 GMT
    Friday, June 22 2018 6:32 PM EDT2018-06-22 22:32:52 GMT
    Nicole Hernandez, of the Mexican state of Guerrero, holds on to her mother as they wait with other families to request political asylum in the United States, across the border in Tijuana, Mexico, on Wednesday, June 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)Nicole Hernandez, of the Mexican state of Guerrero, holds on to her mother as they wait with other families to request political asylum in the United States, across the border in Tijuana, Mexico, on Wednesday, June 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

    Migrant babies and young children are being held in special "tender age" shelters after being taken from their parents at the US-Mexico border.

    More >>

    Migrant babies and young children are being held in special "tender age" shelters after being taken from their parents at the US-Mexico border.

    More >>

  • For immigrants, still no word on when they will be reunited

    For immigrants, still no word on when they will be reunited

    Friday, June 22 2018 6:06 AM EDT2018-06-22 10:06:01 GMT
    Friday, June 22 2018 6:29 PM EDT2018-06-22 22:29:12 GMT
    (AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Jesus Funes, 19-months, cries as his mother, Diva Funes, both immigrants from Honduras, holds him after being escorted back to Reynosa, Mexico, Thursday, June 21, 2018. The family, who was seeking asylum, said they were tol...(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Jesus Funes, 19-months, cries as his mother, Diva Funes, both immigrants from Honduras, holds him after being escorted back to Reynosa, Mexico, Thursday, June 21, 2018. The family, who was seeking asylum, said they were tol...

    About 500 of the more than 2,300 children separated from their families at the border have been reunited since May, a senior Trump administration official says.

    More >>

    About 500 of the more than 2,300 children separated from their families at the border have been reunited since May, a senior Trump administration official says.

    More >>

  • Alternative Melania Trump jacket sells out

    Alternative Melania Trump jacket sells out

    Friday, June 22 2018 6:19 PM EDT2018-06-22 22:19:56 GMT
    Friday, June 22 2018 6:19 PM EDT2018-06-22 22:19:56 GMT
    The company quickly sold out of its first version of the jacket, but is now offering T-shirts, hoodies and bomber jackets. (Source: Wildfang.com)The company quickly sold out of its first version of the jacket, but is now offering T-shirts, hoodies and bomber jackets. (Source: Wildfang.com)

    The company quickly sold out of its first version of the jacket but is now offering T-shirts, hoodies and bomber jackets.

    More >>

    The company quickly sold out of its first version of the jacket but is now offering T-shirts, hoodies and bomber jackets.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly