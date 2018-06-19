Viral Father's Day post shows son following in father's footsteps to become officer

An adorable Father's Day post out of Auburn, Washington showing a son following in his father's footsteps to become an officer has been making its rounds across social media.
The picture shows a young boy in 1998 sitting in his father's lap in a patrol unit side-by-side with a now adult son in a King County Sheriff's Deputy uniform still sitting on his father's lap inside a patrol unit present day.
"When I get bigger I'm going to be my dad's partner and catch bad guys and burglars," the picture reads. The police department says the note was written inside a father's day card from 20 years ago.
The father and son duo decided to recreate the 1998 photo as a Father's Day tribute to show the young boy's prediction came true.
The post has been shared nearly 3,000 times in just 24 hours.
Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.
