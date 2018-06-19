Winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Killeen

If you bought a Texas Two Step ticket in Killeen, check your ticket - you could be a winner.

The Texas Lottery said that two people won Monday night's jackpot of a little over $1 million. One ticket was sold in Killeen, and the other was sold in Terrell.

The winning numbers were 11-12-31-2 (Bonus Ball).

