Midway pitcher named UA All-American

For the second year in a row, a Central Texas pitcher is an Under Armour All-American.

Midway's Will Rigney learned of his honor today. The rising senior is touting a 95 mile per hour fastball that had Baylor coaches earning his commitment.

Under Armour selects the 40 best high school players from the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico to compete in the game.

This year's contest is July 20th in Chicago's Wrigley Field.

Rigney will follow in Robinson alum Braxton Ashcraft's footsteps. Braxton, now a member of the Pittsburgh Pirates organization, pitched in the game last season.

