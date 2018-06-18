Midway pitcher named UA All-American

Turkey's official news agency says a court has accepted an indictment charging the father of NBA player Enes Kanter with "membership in a terror group."More >>
For the second year in a row, Baylor led the Big 12 Conference with a school record 65 student-athletes named to the 2017-18 Academic All-Big 12 Rookie Team, the league office announced Thursday.
The Texas Rangers announced today that the club will honor former Ranger and Class of 2018 National Baseball Hall of Fame inductee Vladimir Guerrero on Friday and Saturday, August 3-4, when the club hosts the Baltimore Orioles.
Kathy McVay says she was at Monday night's Phillies game when the team's mascot, the Phillie Phanatic, rolled out his hot dog launcher.
