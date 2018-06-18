QUIZ: Plan a weekend in Central Texas and we'll tell you who to root for in the 2018 FIFA World Cup

Friday, June 22 2018 6:06 AM EDT2018-06-22 10:06:01 GMT
Friday, June 22 2018 6:29 PM EDT2018-06-22 22:29:12 GMT
(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Jesus Funes, 19-months, cries as his mother, Diva Funes, both immigrants from Honduras, holds him after being escorted back to Reynosa, Mexico, Thursday, June 21, 2018. The family, who was seeking asylum, said they were tol...
About 500 of the more than 2,300 children separated from their families at the border have been reunited since May, a senior Trump administration official says.
Tuesday, June 19 2018 9:12 PM EDT2018-06-20 01:12:25 GMT
Friday, June 22 2018 6:28 PM EDT2018-06-22 22:28:31 GMT
Nicole Hernandez, of the Mexican state of Guerrero, holds on to her mother as they wait with other families to request political asylum in the United States, across the border in Tijuana, Mexico, on Wednesday, June 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Migrant babies and young children are being held in special "tender age" shelters after being taken from their parents at the US-Mexico border.
Wednesday, June 20 2018 1:21 AM EDT2018-06-20 05:21:04 GMT
Friday, June 22 2018 6:14 PM EDT2018-06-22 22:14:03 GMT
(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File). FILE - In this Jan. 2, 2018, file photo, United States Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley speaks to reporters at United Nations headquarters. Haley says the U.S. is withdrawing from UN Human Rights Council, cal...
The U.S. is leaving the U.N. Human Rights Council, which Ambassador Nikki Haley calls an organization "not worthy of its name."